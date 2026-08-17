Al-Qasas 28:13 فرددناه الى امه كي تقر عينها ولا تحزن ولتعلم ان وعد الله حق ولاكن اكثرهم لا يعلمون ١٣
صفحه ۳۸۶ · جزء ۲۰
فَرَدَدۡنَٰهُ
إِلَىٰٓ
أُمِّهِۦ
كَيۡ
تَقَرَّ
عَيۡنُهَا
وَلَا
تَحۡزَنَ
وَلِتَعۡلَمَ
أَنَّ
وَعۡدَ
ٱللَّهِ
حَقّٞ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
أَكۡثَرَهُمۡ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
١٣
پس او را به مادرش باز گرداندیم تا چشمش روشن شود و غمگین نباشد، و تا بداند که وعدۀ الله حق است، و لیکن بیشتر آنها نمیدانند.
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
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