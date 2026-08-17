Al-Qasas 28:11 وقالت لاخته قصيه فبصرت به عن جنب وهم لا يشعرون ١١
صفحه ۳۸۶ · جزء ۲۰
وَقَالَتۡ
لِأُخۡتِهِۦ
قُصِّيهِۖ
فَبَصُرَتۡ
بِهِۦ
عَن
جُنُبٖ
وَهُمۡ
لَا
يَشۡعُرُونَ
١١
و (مادر موسی) به خواهر او گفت: «به دنبالش برو» پس (خواهرش) او را از دور دید، در حالیکه آنها بیخبر بودند.
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
The intense Grief of Musa's Mother, and how He was returned to Her
Allah tells us how, when her child was lost in the river, the heart of Musa's mother became empty, i.e., she could not think of any matter in this world except Musa. This was the view of Ibn `Abbas, Mujahid, `Ikrimah, Sa`id bin Jubayr…
The intense Grief of Musa's Mother, and how He was returned to Her
Allah tells us how, when her child was lost in the river, the heart of Musa's mother…