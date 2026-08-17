وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Al-Qasas 28:8 فالتقطه ال فرعون ليكون لهم عدوا وحزنا ان فرعون وهامان وجنودهما كانوا خاطيين ٨

صفحه ۳۸۶ · جزء ۲۰

فَٱلۡتَقَطَهُۥٓ
ءَالُ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
لِيَكُونَ
لَهُمۡ
عَدُوّٗا
وَحَزَنًاۗ
إِنَّ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
وَهَٰمَٰنَ
وَجُنُودَهُمَا
كَانُواْ
خَٰطِـِٔينَ
٨
پس (هنگامی‌که مادر موسی او را به دریا افکند) خاندان فرعون او را (از آب) بر گرفتند، تا سرانجام دشمن و مایۀ اندوه‌شان شود، مسلماً فرعون و هامان و لشکریان‌شان خطا کار بودند.
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

How Musa's Mother was inspired and shown what to do

It was mentioned that when Fir`awn killed so many of the males of the Children of Israel, the Copts were scared that the Children of Israel would die out, and they themselves would have to do the heavy labor that the Children of Israel used to do. S

How Musa's Mother was inspired and shown what to do

It was mentioned that when Fir`awn killed so many of the males of the Children of Israel, the Copts

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders