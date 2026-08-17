Al-Qasas 28:8 فالتقطه ال فرعون ليكون لهم عدوا وحزنا ان فرعون وهامان وجنودهما كانوا خاطيين ٨
صفحه ۳۸۶ · جزء ۲۰
فَٱلۡتَقَطَهُۥٓ
ءَالُ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
لِيَكُونَ
لَهُمۡ
عَدُوّٗا
وَحَزَنًاۗ
إِنَّ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
وَهَٰمَٰنَ
وَجُنُودَهُمَا
كَانُواْ
خَٰطِـِٔينَ
٨
پس (هنگامیکه مادر موسی او را به دریا افکند) خاندان فرعون او را (از آب) بر گرفتند، تا سرانجام دشمن و مایۀ اندوهشان شود، مسلماً فرعون و هامان و لشکریانشان خطا کار بودند.
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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