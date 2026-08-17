Al-Qasas 28:10 واصبح فواد ام موسى فارغا ان كادت لتبدي به لولا ان ربطنا على قلبها لتكون من المومنين ١٠
صفحه ۳۸۶ · جزء ۲۰
وَأَصۡبَحَ
فُؤَادُ
أُمِّ
مُوسَىٰ
فَٰرِغًاۖ
إِن
كَادَتۡ
لَتُبۡدِي
بِهِۦ
لَوۡلَآ
أَن
رَّبَطۡنَا
عَلَىٰ
قَلۡبِهَا
لِتَكُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
١٠
و قلب مادر موسی (از همه چیز) تهی گشت، اگر دل او را (به ایمان) محکم نکرده بودیم تا از باور دارندگان باشد، نزدیک بود آن (راز) را فاش کند.
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
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