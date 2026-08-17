Al-Qasas 28:12 ۞ وحرمنا عليه المراضع من قبل فقالت هل ادلكم على اهل بيت يكفلونه لكم وهم له ناصحون ١٢
صفحه ۳۸۶ · جزء ۲۰
۞ وَحَرَّمۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِ
ٱلۡمَرَاضِعَ
مِن
قَبۡلُ
فَقَالَتۡ
هَلۡ
أَدُلُّكُمۡ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَهۡلِ
بَيۡتٖ
يَكۡفُلُونَهُۥ
لَكُمۡ
وَهُمۡ
لَهُۥ
نَٰصِحُونَ
١٢
و (پستان) همۀ زنان شیرده را از پیش بر او حرام کردیم، آنگاه (خواهرش) گفت: «آیا شما را به خانوادهای راهنمایی کنم که او را برایتان نگه دارند در حالیکه آنها خیر خواه او باشند؟!».
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
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