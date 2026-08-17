وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Al-Qasas 28:12 ۞ وحرمنا عليه المراضع من قبل فقالت هل ادلكم على اهل بيت يكفلونه لكم وهم له ناصحون ١٢

صفحه ۳۸۶ · جزء ۲۰

۞ وَحَرَّمۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِ
ٱلۡمَرَاضِعَ
مِن
قَبۡلُ
فَقَالَتۡ
هَلۡ
أَدُلُّكُمۡ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَهۡلِ
بَيۡتٖ
يَكۡفُلُونَهُۥ
لَكُمۡ
وَهُمۡ
لَهُۥ
نَٰصِحُونَ
١٢
و (پستان) همۀ زنان شیر‌ده را از پیش بر او حرام کردیم، آنگاه (خواهرش) گفت: «آیا شما را به خانواده‌ای راهنمایی کنم که او را برایتان نگه دارند در حالی‌که آن‌ها خیر خواه او باشند؟!».
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The intense Grief of Musa's Mother, and how He was returned to Her

Allah tells us how, when her child was lost in the river, the heart of Musa's mother became empty, i.e., she could not think of any matter in this world except Musa. This was the view of Ibn `Abbas, Mujahid, `Ikrimah, Sa`id bin Jubayr

The intense Grief of Musa's Mother, and how He was returned to Her

Allah tells us how, when her child was lost in the river, the heart of Musa's mother

تفاسیر بیشتر
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