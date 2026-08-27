Al-Mursalat 77:50 فباي حديث بعده يومنون ٥٠
صفحه ۵۸۱ · جزء ۲۹
فَبِأَيِّ
حَدِيثِۭ
بَعۡدَهُۥ
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
٥٠
(ای پیامبر! اگر این مردم به این قرآن ایمان نمیآورند) پس بعد از آن به کدام سخن ایمان میآورند؟!
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ
** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. And fruits, such as they desire.) (43. "Eat and drink comfortably for that which you used to do.") (44. Verily, thus We reward the Muhsinin.) (45. Woe t…
وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ
** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. An…