Al-Mursalat 77:46 كلوا وتمتعوا قليلا انكم مجرمون ٤٦
صفحه ۵۸۱ · جزء ۲۹
كُلُواْ
وَتَمَتَّعُواْ
قَلِيلًا
إِنَّكُم
مُّجۡرِمُونَ
٤٦
«(ای کافران! در این دنیا) اندکی بخورید و بهره گیرید، زیرا شما گناهکار هستید»
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ
** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. And fruits, such as they desire.) (43. "Eat and drink comfortably for that which you used to do.") (44. Verily, thus We reward the Muhsinin.) (45. Woe t…
وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ
** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. An…