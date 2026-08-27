Al-Mursalat 77:43 كلوا واشربوا هنييا بما كنتم تعملون ٤٣
صفحه ۵۸۱ · جزء ۲۹
كُلُواْ
وَٱشۡرَبُواْ
هَنِيٓـَٔۢا
بِمَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡمَلُونَ
٤٣
(به آنها گفته میشود:) گوارا بخورید و بنوشید به پاداش آنچه میکردید.
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
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وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ
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