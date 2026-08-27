وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Al-Mursalat 77:49 ويل يوميذ للمكذبين ٤٩

صفحه ۵۸۱ · جزء ۲۹

وَيۡلٞ
يَوۡمَئِذٖ
لِّلۡمُكَذِّبِينَ
٤٩
در آن روز (قیامت) وای بر تکذیب‌کنندگان!
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ

** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. And fruits, such as they desire.) (43. "Eat and drink comfortably for that which you used to do.") (44. Verily, thus We reward the Muhsinin.) (45. Woe t

وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ

** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. An

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders