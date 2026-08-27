Al-Mursalat 77:48 واذا قيل لهم اركعوا لا يركعون ٤٨
صفحه ۵۸۱ · جزء ۲۹
وَإِذَا
قِيلَ
لَهُمُ
ٱرۡكَعُواْ
لَا
يَرۡكَعُونَ
٤٨
و هنگامیکه به آنها گفته شود: (نماز بگزارید و) رکوع کنید، (نماز نمیگزارند و) رکوع نمیکنند.
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
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