Al-Mursalat 77:41 ان المتقين في ظلال وعيون ٤١
صفحه ۵۸۱ · جزء ۲۹
إِنَّ
ٱلۡمُتَّقِينَ
فِي
ظِلَٰلٖ
وَعُيُونٖ
٤١
به راستی که (در آن روز) پرهیزگاران در سایهها و (کنار) چشمهها قرار دارند.
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ
** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. And fruits, such as they desire.) (43. "Eat and drink comfortably for that which you used to do.") (44. Verily, thus We reward the Muhsinin.) (45. Woe t…
وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ
** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. An…