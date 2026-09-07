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Sád 38:41 واذكر عبدنا ايوب اذ نادى ربه اني مسني الشيطان بنصب وعذاب ٤١

Página 455 · Juz 23

وَٱذۡكُرۡ
عَبۡدَنَآ
أَيُّوبَ
إِذۡ
نَادَىٰ
رَبَّهُۥٓ
أَنِّي
مَسَّنِيَ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنُ
بِنُصۡبٖ
وَعَذَابٍ
٤١
Recuerda a Mi siervo [el Profeta] Job, cuando invocó a su Señor: “El demonio se aprovecha de mi enfermedad y sufrimiento [para tentarme a ser desagradecido contigo]”[1]. 1
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Ayyub

Here Allah tells us about His servant and Messenger Ayyub (Job) and how He tested him. These tests afflicted his body, his wealth and his children, until there was no part of his body that was healthy except his heart. Then he had nothing left in this world which he could use to help him deal w

Ayyub

Here Allah tells us about His servant and Messenger Ayyub (Job) and how He tested him. These tests afflicted his body, his wealth and his childre

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