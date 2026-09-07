Sád 38:41 واذكر عبدنا ايوب اذ نادى ربه اني مسني الشيطان بنصب وعذاب ٤١
Página 455 · Juz 23
وَٱذۡكُرۡ
عَبۡدَنَآ
أَيُّوبَ
إِذۡ
نَادَىٰ
رَبَّهُۥٓ
أَنِّي
مَسَّنِيَ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنُ
بِنُصۡبٖ
وَعَذَابٍ
٤١
Recuerda a Mi siervo [el Profeta] Job, cuando invocó a su Señor: “El demonio se aprovecha de mi enfermedad y sufrimiento [para tentarme a ser desagradecido contigo]”[1]. 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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