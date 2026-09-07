Sád 38:42 اركض برجلك هاذا مغتسل بارد وشراب ٤٢
Página 455 · Juz 23
ٱرۡكُضۡ
بِرِجۡلِكَۖ
هَٰذَا
مُغۡتَسَلُۢ
بَارِدٞ
وَشَرَابٞ
٤٢
[Le dije:] “Golpea con tu pie [en la tierra], y haré surgir agua fresca para que te laves con ella y también bebas”[1]. 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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