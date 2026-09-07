Sád 38:44 وخذ بيدك ضغثا فاضرب به ولا تحنث انا وجدناه صابرا نعم العبد انه اواب ٤٤
Página 456 · Juz 23
وَخُذۡ
بِيَدِكَ
ضِغۡثٗا
فَٱضۡرِب
بِّهِۦ
وَلَا
تَحۡنَثۡۗ
إِنَّا
وَجَدۡنَٰهُ
صَابِرٗاۚ
نِّعۡمَ
ٱلۡعَبۡدُ
إِنَّهُۥٓ
أَوَّابٞ
٤٤
[Le ordené:] “Toma en tu mano un manojo de hierbas y golpea [simbólicamente] con él a tu esposa, para que no perjures[1]”. Job fue paciente [ante todas las adversidades]. ¡Qué excelente siervo; volvía a Dios en todos sus asuntos y se arrepentía con sinceridad! 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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