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Sád 38:48 واذكر اسماعيل واليسع وذا الكفل وكل من الاخيار ٤٨

Página 456 · Juz 23

وَٱذۡكُرۡ
إِسۡمَٰعِيلَ
وَٱلۡيَسَعَ
وَذَا
ٱلۡكِفۡلِۖ
وَكُلّٞ
مِّنَ
ٱلۡأَخۡيَارِ
٤٨
Y recuerda a Ismael, Eliseo y Dhul Kifl; todos ellos también se contaron entre los virtuosos [que elegí para trasmitir el Mensaje].
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Chosen and the Best among the Prophets

Allah tells us about the virtues of His servants the Messengers and His Prophets:

وَاذْكُرْ عِبَادَنَآ إِبْرَهِيمَ وَإِسْحَـقَ وَيَعْقُوبَ أُوْلِى الاٌّيْدِى وَالاٌّبْصَـرِ

(And remember Our servants, Ibrahim, Ishaq, and Ya`qub, Ulil-Aydi wal-Absar.) meaning

The Chosen and the Best among the Prophets

Allah tells us about the virtues of His servants the Messengers and His Prophets:

وَاذْكُرْ عِبَادَنَآ إِبْر
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