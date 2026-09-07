Sád 38:45 واذكر عبادنا ابراهيم واسحاق ويعقوب اولي الايدي والابصار ٤٥
Página 456 · Juz 23
وَٱذۡكُرۡ
عِبَٰدَنَآ
إِبۡرَٰهِيمَ
وَإِسۡحَٰقَ
وَيَعۡقُوبَ
أُوْلِي
ٱلۡأَيۡدِي
وَٱلۡأَبۡصَٰرِ
٤٥
Recuerda a Mis siervos Abraham, Isaac y Jacob, todos ellos dotados de firmeza y visión.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
The Chosen and the Best among the Prophets
Allah tells us about the virtues of His servants the Messengers and His Prophets:
وَاذْكُرْ عِبَادَنَآ إِبْرَهِيمَ وَإِسْحَـقَ وَيَعْقُوبَ أُوْلِى الاٌّيْدِى وَالاٌّبْصَـرِ
(And remember Our servants, Ibrahim, Ishaq, and Ya`qub, Ulil-Aydi wal-Absar.) meaning…
The Chosen and the Best among the Prophets
Allah tells us about the virtues of His servants the Messengers and His Prophets:
وَاذْكُرْ عِبَادَنَآ إِبْر…