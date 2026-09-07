Sád 38:46 انا اخلصناهم بخالصة ذكرى الدار ٤٦
Página 456 · Juz 23
إِنَّآ
أَخۡلَصۡنَٰهُم
بِخَالِصَةٖ
ذِكۡرَى
ٱلدَّارِ
٤٦
Los distinguí encomendándoles [transmitir el Mensaje y] recordar a la gente la morada de la otra vida.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Chosen and the Best among the Prophets
Allah tells us about the virtues of His servants the Messengers and His Prophets:
وَاذْكُرْ عِبَادَنَآ إِبْرَهِيمَ وَإِسْحَـقَ وَيَعْقُوبَ أُوْلِى الاٌّيْدِى وَالاٌّبْصَـرِ
(And remember Our servants, Ibrahim, Ishaq, and Ya`qub, Ulil-Aydi wal-Absar.) meaning…
The Chosen and the Best among the Prophets
Allah tells us about the virtues of His servants the Messengers and His Prophets:
وَاذْكُرْ عِبَادَنَآ إِبْر…