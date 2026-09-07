Sád 38:43 ووهبنا له اهله ومثلهم معهم رحمة منا وذكرى لاولي الالباب ٤٣
Página 456 · Juz 23
وَوَهَبۡنَا
لَهُۥٓ
أَهۡلَهُۥ
وَمِثۡلَهُم
مَّعَهُمۡ
رَحۡمَةٗ
مِّنَّا
وَذِكۡرَىٰ
لِأُوْلِي
ٱلۡأَلۡبَٰبِ
٤٣
Lo agracié con hijos [como los que tenía] y tantos más, como una misericordia mía, para que sea un recuerdo y motivo de reflexión para los dotados de intelecto.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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