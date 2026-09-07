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Sád 38:47 وانهم عندنا لمن المصطفين الاخيار ٤٧

Página 456 · Juz 23

وَإِنَّهُمۡ
عِندَنَا
لَمِنَ
ٱلۡمُصۡطَفَيۡنَ
ٱلۡأَخۡيَارِ
٤٧
Ellos se cuentan entre los virtuosos que he elegido [para transmitir el Mensaje].
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Chosen and the Best among the Prophets

Allah tells us about the virtues of His servants the Messengers and His Prophets:

وَاذْكُرْ عِبَادَنَآ إِبْرَهِيمَ وَإِسْحَـقَ وَيَعْقُوبَ أُوْلِى الاٌّيْدِى وَالاٌّبْصَـرِ

(And remember Our servants, Ibrahim, Ishaq, and Ya`qub, Ulil-Aydi wal-Absar.) meaning

The Chosen and the Best among the Prophets

Allah tells us about the virtues of His servants the Messengers and His Prophets:

وَاذْكُرْ عِبَادَنَآ إِبْر
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