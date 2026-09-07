Sád 38:47 وانهم عندنا لمن المصطفين الاخيار ٤٧
Página 456 · Juz 23
وَإِنَّهُمۡ
عِندَنَا
لَمِنَ
ٱلۡمُصۡطَفَيۡنَ
ٱلۡأَخۡيَارِ
٤٧
Ellos se cuentan entre los virtuosos que he elegido [para transmitir el Mensaje].
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
The Chosen and the Best among the Prophets
Allah tells us about the virtues of His servants the Messengers and His Prophets:
وَاذْكُرْ عِبَادَنَآ إِبْرَهِيمَ وَإِسْحَـقَ وَيَعْقُوبَ أُوْلِى الاٌّيْدِى وَالاٌّبْصَـرِ
(And remember Our servants, Ibrahim, Ishaq, and Ya`qub, Ulil-Aydi wal-Absar.) meaning…
The Chosen and the Best among the Prophets
Allah tells us about the virtues of His servants the Messengers and His Prophets:
وَاذْكُرْ عِبَادَنَآ إِبْر…