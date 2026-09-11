Húd 11:49 تلك من انباء الغيب نوحيها اليك ما كنت تعلمها انت ولا قومك من قبل هاذا فاصبر ان العاقبة للمتقين ٤٩
Página 227 · Juz 12
تِلۡكَ
مِنۡ
أَنۢبَآءِ
ٱلۡغَيۡبِ
نُوحِيهَآ
إِلَيۡكَۖ
مَا
كُنتَ
تَعۡلَمُهَآ
أَنتَ
وَلَا
قَوۡمُكَ
مِن
قَبۡلِ
هَٰذَاۖ
فَٱصۡبِرۡۖ
إِنَّ
ٱلۡعَٰقِبَةَ
لِلۡمُتَّقِينَ
٤٩
Estas son historias de lo oculto que te revelo [¡Oh, Mujámmad!], ni tú ni tu pueblo las conocían. Ten paciencia, que el éxito final será para los que tienen temor de Dios.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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