Húd 11:44 وقيل يا ارض ابلعي ماءك ويا سماء اقلعي وغيض الماء وقضي الامر واستوت على الجودي وقيل بعدا للقوم الظالمين ٤٤
Página 226 · Juz 12
وَقِيلَ
يَٰٓأَرۡضُ
ٱبۡلَعِي
مَآءَكِ
وَيَٰسَمَآءُ
أَقۡلِعِي
وَغِيضَ
ٱلۡمَآءُ
وَقُضِيَ
ٱلۡأَمۡرُ
وَٱسۡتَوَتۡ
عَلَى
ٱلۡجُودِيِّۖ
وَقِيلَ
بُعۡدٗا
لِّلۡقَوۡمِ
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
٤٤
Y fue ordenado: “¡Oh, tierra! Absorbe tu agua. ¡Oh, cielo! Detente”. Y entonces el agua fue decreciendo y así se cumplió el mandato, y [el arca] se asentó sobre el monte Yudi, y fue dicho: “¡La maldición recayó sobre los injustos!”
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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وَغِيضَ الْمَآءُ
(And the wate…
The End of the Flood
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