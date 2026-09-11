Húd 11:48 قيل يا نوح اهبط بسلام منا وبركات عليك وعلى امم ممن معك وامم سنمتعهم ثم يمسهم منا عذاب اليم ٤٨
Página 227 · Juz 12
قِيلَ
يَٰنُوحُ
ٱهۡبِطۡ
بِسَلَٰمٖ
مِّنَّا
وَبَرَكَٰتٍ
عَلَيۡكَ
وَعَلَىٰٓ
أُمَمٖ
مِّمَّن
مَّعَكَۚ
وَأُمَمٞ
سَنُمَتِّعُهُمۡ
ثُمَّ
يَمَسُّهُم
مِّنَّا
عَذَابٌ
أَلِيمٞ
٤٨
Entonces, le fue dicho: “¡Oh, Noé! Desciende del arca con una paz proveniente de Mí. Que las bendiciones sean contigo y con las comunidades que sucederán a quienes están contigo. A algunas de ellas [que no creerán] las dejaré gozar [de esta vida mundanal], pero luego les azotará de Mi parte un castigo doloroso”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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