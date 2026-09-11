Húd 11:45 ونادى نوح ربه فقال رب ان ابني من اهلي وان وعدك الحق وانت احكم الحاكمين ٤٥
Página 226 · Juz 12
وَنَادَىٰ
نُوحٞ
رَّبَّهُۥ
فَقَالَ
رَبِّ
إِنَّ
ٱبۡنِي
مِنۡ
أَهۡلِي
وَإِنَّ
وَعۡدَكَ
ٱلۡحَقُّ
وَأَنتَ
أَحۡكَمُ
ٱلۡحَٰكِمِينَ
٤٥
Noé invocó a su Señor diciendo: “¡Señor mío! Mi hijo era parte de mi familia [y pensé que no sería destruido]; Tu promesa es verdadera, y Tú eres el más justo de los jueces”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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