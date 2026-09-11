Húd 11:43 قال ساوي الى جبل يعصمني من الماء قال لا عاصم اليوم من امر الله الا من رحم وحال بينهما الموج فكان من المغرقين ٤٣
Página 226 · Juz 12
قَالَ
سَـَٔاوِيٓ
إِلَىٰ
جَبَلٖ
يَعۡصِمُنِي
مِنَ
ٱلۡمَآءِۚ
قَالَ
لَا
عَاصِمَ
ٱلۡيَوۡمَ
مِنۡ
أَمۡرِ
ٱللَّهِ
إِلَّا
مَن
رَّحِمَۚ
وَحَالَ
بَيۡنَهُمَا
ٱلۡمَوۡجُ
فَكَانَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُغۡرَقِينَ
٤٣
Dijo [su hijo]: “Me refugiaré en una montaña que me protegerá de las aguas”. Dijo [Noé]: “Hoy no habrá nada que pueda protegerlos del mandato de Dios, y solo se salvará aquel a quien Dios le tenga misericordia”; entonces las olas se interpusieron entre ambos, y [su hijo] se contó entre los ahogados.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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