Húd 11:42 وهي تجري بهم في موج كالجبال ونادى نوح ابنه وكان في معزل يا بني اركب معنا ولا تكن مع الكافرين ٤٢
Página 226 · Juz 12
وَهِيَ
تَجۡرِي
بِهِمۡ
فِي
مَوۡجٖ
كَٱلۡجِبَالِ
وَنَادَىٰ
نُوحٌ
ٱبۡنَهُۥ
وَكَانَ
فِي
مَعۡزِلٖ
يَٰبُنَيَّ
ٱرۡكَب
مَّعَنَا
وَلَا
تَكُن
مَّعَ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
٤٢
[El arca] navegó con ellos a bordo entre olas altas como montañas. Noé llamó a su hijo que se encontraba en un lugar apartado: “¡Oh, hijito mío! Sube al arca con nosotros y no te cuentes entre los que se niegan a creer”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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