Húd 11:41 ۞ وقال اركبوا فيها بسم الله مجراها ومرساها ان ربي لغفور رحيم ٤١
Página 226 · Juz 12
۞ وَقَالَ
ٱرۡكَبُواْ
فِيهَا
بِسۡمِ
ٱللَّهِ
مَجۡر۪ىٰهَا
وَمُرۡسَىٰهَآۚ
إِنَّ
رَبِّي
لَغَفُورٞ
رَّحِيمٞ
٤١
Dijo [Noé]: “¡Suban al arca! ¡Que en el nombre de Dios navegue y llegue a buen puerto! Mi Señor es Perdonador, Misericordioso”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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