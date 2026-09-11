Húd 11:40 حتى اذا جاء امرنا وفار التنور قلنا احمل فيها من كل زوجين اثنين واهلك الا من سبق عليه القول ومن امن وما امن معه الا قليل ٤٠
Página 226 · Juz 12
حَتَّىٰٓ
إِذَا
جَآءَ
أَمۡرُنَا
وَفَارَ
ٱلتَّنُّورُ
قُلۡنَا
ٱحۡمِلۡ
فِيهَا
مِن
كُلّٖ
زَوۡجَيۡنِ
ٱثۡنَيۡنِ
وَأَهۡلَكَ
إِلَّا
مَن
سَبَقَ
عَلَيۡهِ
ٱلۡقَوۡلُ
وَمَنۡ
ءَامَنَۚ
وَمَآ
ءَامَنَ
مَعَهُۥٓ
إِلَّا
قَلِيلٞ
٤٠
Cuando llegó el momento de cumplirse Mi orden [del diluvio], el agua comenzó a fluir y correr impetuosamente por el suelo, [entonces] le dije [a Noé]: “Embarca una pareja de cada especie [de la fauna doméstica de la zona], así como a tu familia, excepto aquél sobre quien pese la sentencia, y [por supuesto] a los creyentes”. No obstante, los que habían creído en él eran muy pocos.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
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فَفَتَحْنَآ أَبْوَبَ السَّمَآءِ بِمَاءٍ مُّنْهَمِ…
The beginning of the Flood and Nuh loads Every Creature in Pairs upon the Ship
This was the promise of Allah to Nuh , when the command of Allah came, t…