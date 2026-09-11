Húd 11:39 فسوف تعلمون من ياتيه عذاب يخزيه ويحل عليه عذاب مقيم ٣٩
Página 226 · Juz 12
فَسَوۡفَ
تَعۡلَمُونَ
مَن
يَأۡتِيهِ
عَذَابٞ
يُخۡزِيهِ
وَيَحِلُّ
عَلَيۡهِ
عَذَابٞ
مُّقِيمٌ
٣٩
Ya sabrán a quién le alcanzará un castigo humillante [en esta vida], y [en la otra] sufrirá un tormento eterno”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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