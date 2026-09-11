Húd 11:36 واوحي الى نوح انه لن يومن من قومك الا من قد امن فلا تبتيس بما كانوا يفعلون ٣٦
Página 225 · Juz 12
وَأُوحِيَ
إِلَىٰ
نُوحٍ
أَنَّهُۥ
لَن
يُؤۡمِنَ
مِن
قَوۡمِكَ
إِلَّا
مَن
قَدۡ
ءَامَنَ
فَلَا
تَبۡتَئِسۡ
بِمَا
كَانُواْ
يَفۡعَلُونَ
٣٦
[También] le fue revelado a Noé: “Salvo los que ya han creído, nadie más creerá de tu pueblo; no te aflijas por lo que hacen.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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