Húd 11:35 ام يقولون افتراه قل ان افتريته فعلي اجرامي وانا بريء مما تجرمون ٣٥
Página 225 · Juz 12
أَمۡ
يَقُولُونَ
ٱفۡتَرَىٰهُۖ
قُلۡ
إِنِ
ٱفۡتَرَيۡتُهُۥ
فَعَلَيَّ
إِجۡرَامِي
وَأَنَا۠
بَرِيٓءٞ
مِّمَّا
تُجۡرِمُونَ
٣٥
Dicen [los idólatras de La Meca]: “Él lo inventó”[1]. Diles [¡Oh, Mujámmad!]: “Si yo lo hubiera inventado, sobre mí recaerían las consecuencias de mi delito, y soy inocente del delito [de incredulidad] que ustedes cometen”. 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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