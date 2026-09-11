Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma

Húd 11:33 قال انما ياتيكم به الله ان شاء وما انتم بمعجزين ٣٣

Página 225 · Juz 12

قَالَ
إِنَّمَا
يَأۡتِيكُم
بِهِ
ٱللَّهُ
إِن
شَآءَ
وَمَآ
أَنتُم
بِمُعۡجِزِينَ
٣٣
Dijo [Noé]: “Dios lo desencadenará [al castigo] si Él así lo decreta, y entonces no podrán huir.
Continuar leyendo

Lee Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The People's Request of Nuh to bring the Torment and His Response to Them

Allah, the Exalted, informs that the people of Nuh sought to hasten Allah's vengeance, torment, anger and the trial (His punishment). This is based on their saying,

قَالُواْ ينُوحُ قَدْ جَادَلْتَنَا فَأَكْثَرْتَ جِدَالَنَا

(They

The People's Request of Nuh to bring the Torment and His Response to Them

Allah, the Exalted, informs that the people of Nuh sought to hasten Allah's v

Más Tafsires
Notes placeholders