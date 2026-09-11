Húd 11:33 قال انما ياتيكم به الله ان شاء وما انتم بمعجزين ٣٣
Página 225 · Juz 12
قَالَ
إِنَّمَا
يَأۡتِيكُم
بِهِ
ٱللَّهُ
إِن
شَآءَ
وَمَآ
أَنتُم
بِمُعۡجِزِينَ
٣٣
Dijo [Noé]: “Dios lo desencadenará [al castigo] si Él así lo decreta, y entonces no podrán huir.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
The People's Request of Nuh to bring the Torment and His Response to Them
Allah, the Exalted, informs that the people of Nuh sought to hasten Allah's vengeance, torment, anger and the trial (His punishment). This is based on their saying,
قَالُواْ ينُوحُ قَدْ جَادَلْتَنَا فَأَكْثَرْتَ جِدَالَنَا
(They…
The People's Request of Nuh to bring the Torment and His Response to Them
Allah, the Exalted, informs that the people of Nuh sought to hasten Allah's v…