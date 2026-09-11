Húd 11:34 ولا ينفعكم نصحي ان اردت ان انصح لكم ان كان الله يريد ان يغويكم هو ربكم واليه ترجعون ٣٤
Página 225 · Juz 12
وَلَا
يَنفَعُكُمۡ
نُصۡحِيٓ
إِنۡ
أَرَدتُّ
أَنۡ
أَنصَحَ
لَكُمۡ
إِن
كَانَ
ٱللَّهُ
يُرِيدُ
أَن
يُغۡوِيَكُمۡۚ
هُوَ
رَبُّكُمۡ
وَإِلَيۡهِ
تُرۡجَعُونَ
٣٤
Y aunque los quiera beneficiar con mi exhortación, tampoco les servirá de nada si es voluntad de Dios su desvío. Él es su Señor, y ante Él comparecerán”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
The People's Request of Nuh to bring the Torment and His Response to Them
Allah, the Exalted, informs that the people of Nuh sought to hasten Allah's vengeance, torment, anger and the trial (His punishment). This is based on their saying,
قَالُواْ ينُوحُ قَدْ جَادَلْتَنَا فَأَكْثَرْتَ جِدَالَنَا
(They…
The People's Request of Nuh to bring the Torment and His Response to Them
Allah, the Exalted, informs that the people of Nuh sought to hasten Allah's v…