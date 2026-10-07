Húd 11:28 قال يا قوم ارايتم ان كنت على بينة من ربي واتاني رحمة من عنده فعميت عليكم انلزمكموها وانتم لها كارهون ٢٨
قَالَ
يَٰقَوۡمِ
أَرَءَيۡتُمۡ
إِن
كُنتُ
عَلَىٰ
بَيِّنَةٖ
مِّن
رَّبِّي
وَءَاتَىٰنِي
رَحۡمَةٗ
مِّنۡ
عِندِهِۦ
فَعُمِّيَتۡ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
أَنُلۡزِمُكُمُوهَا
وَأَنتُمۡ
لَهَا
كَٰرِهُونَ
٢٨
Dijo [Noé]: “¡Oh, pueblo mío! Piénsenlo bien, me he presentado ante ustedes con una prueba evidente de mi Señor, Quien me ha agraciado con Su misericordia1, a la que ustedes se mantienen ciegos. ¿Acaso creen que vamos a imponerles aceptar [el Mensaje] cuando no están de acuerdo?
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Ver Tafsires
The Response of Nuh
Allah says, informing about the response of Nuh to his people,
أَرَأَيْتُمْ إِن كُنتُ عَلَى بَيِّنَةٍ مِّن رَّبِّى
(Tell me, if I have a clear proof from my Lord,) Bayyinah means certainty, a clear matter, and truthful prophethood. That is the greatest mercy from Allah upon him (Nu…
The Response of Nuh
Allah says, informing about the response of Nuh to his people,
أَرَأَيْتُمْ إِن كُنتُ عَلَى بَيِّنَةٍ مِّن رَّبِّى
(Tell me, if I ha…