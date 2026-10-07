Húd 11:27 فقال الملا الذين كفروا من قومه ما نراك الا بشرا مثلنا وما نراك اتبعك الا الذين هم اراذلنا بادي الراي وما نرى لكم علينا من فضل بل نظنكم كاذبين ٢٧
فَقَالَ
ٱلۡمَلَأُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
مِن
قَوۡمِهِۦ
مَا
نَرَىٰكَ
إِلَّا
بَشَرٗا
مِّثۡلَنَا
وَمَا
نَرَىٰكَ
ٱتَّبَعَكَ
إِلَّا
ٱلَّذِينَ
هُمۡ
أَرَاذِلُنَا
بَادِيَ
ٱلرَّأۡيِ
وَمَا
نَرَىٰ
لَكُمۡ
عَلَيۡنَا
مِن
فَضۡلِۭ
بَلۡ
نَظُنُّكُمۡ
كَٰذِبِينَ
٢٧
Los líderes de los que se negaron a creer de su pueblo, dijeron: “No eres más que un mortal como nosotros, y solo te siguen los pobres y débiles de nuestro pueblo sin ninguna reflexión. No los creemos mejores que nosotros, sino que los consideramos mentirosos”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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