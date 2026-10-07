Húd 11:26 ان لا تعبدوا الا الله اني اخاف عليكم عذاب يوم اليم ٢٦
أَن
لَّا
تَعۡبُدُوٓاْ
إِلَّا
ٱللَّهَۖ
إِنِّيٓ
أَخَافُ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
عَذَابَ
يَوۡمٍ
أَلِيمٖ
٢٦
no adoren sino a Dios, pues temo que [si siguen adorando a sus ídolos] los azote el castigo un día doloroso [el Día del Juicio]”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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