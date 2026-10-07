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Húd 11:26 ان لا تعبدوا الا الله اني اخاف عليكم عذاب يوم اليم ٢٦

Página 224 · Juz 12

٢٦
no adoren sino a Dios, pues temo que [si siguen adorando a sus ídolos] los azote el castigo un día doloroso [el Día del Juicio]”.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of Nuh and His Conversation with His People

Allah, the Exalted, informs about Prophet Nuh. He was the first Messenger whom Allah sent to the people of the earth who were polytheists involved in worshipping idols. Allah mentions that he (Nuh) said to his people,

إِنَّى لَكُمْ نَذِيرٌ مُّبِين

The Story of Nuh and His Conversation with His People

Allah, the Exalted, informs about Prophet Nuh. He was the first Messenger whom Allah sent to the

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