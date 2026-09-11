Húd 11:38 ويصنع الفلك وكلما مر عليه ملا من قومه سخروا منه قال ان تسخروا منا فانا نسخر منكم كما تسخرون ٣٨
Página 226 · Juz 12
وَيَصۡنَعُ
ٱلۡفُلۡكَ
وَكُلَّمَا
مَرَّ
عَلَيۡهِ
مَلَأٞ
مِّن
قَوۡمِهِۦ
سَخِرُواْ
مِنۡهُۚ
قَالَ
إِن
تَسۡخَرُواْ
مِنَّا
فَإِنَّا
نَسۡخَرُ
مِنكُمۡ
كَمَا
تَسۡخَرُونَ
٣٨
Mientras construía el arca, cada vez que pasaban ante él los poderosos de su pueblo se burlaban, y él les decía: “Si se burlan de nosotros, sepan que ya nos burlaremos de ustedes como lo hacen ahora.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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