Húd 11:37 واصنع الفلك باعيننا ووحينا ولا تخاطبني في الذين ظلموا انهم مغرقون ٣٧
Página 225 · Juz 12
وَٱصۡنَعِ
ٱلۡفُلۡكَ
بِأَعۡيُنِنَا
وَوَحۡيِنَا
وَلَا
تُخَٰطِبۡنِي
فِي
ٱلَّذِينَ
ظَلَمُوٓاْ
إِنَّهُم
مُّغۡرَقُونَ
٣٧
Construye el arca bajo Mi observancia y según Mi inspiración, y no Me hables a favor de quienes obraron injustamente, porque estarán entre los que se ahoguen”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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