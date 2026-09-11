Húd 11:47 قال رب اني اعوذ بك ان اسالك ما ليس لي به علم والا تغفر لي وترحمني اكن من الخاسرين ٤٧
Página 227 · Juz 12
قَالَ
رَبِّ
إِنِّيٓ
أَعُوذُ
بِكَ
أَنۡ
أَسۡـَٔلَكَ
مَا
لَيۡسَ
لِي
بِهِۦ
عِلۡمٞۖ
وَإِلَّا
تَغۡفِرۡ
لِي
وَتَرۡحَمۡنِيٓ
أَكُن
مِّنَ
ٱلۡخَٰسِرِينَ
٤٧
Dijo [Noé]: “¡Señor mío! Me refugio en Ti de cuestionarte algo sobre lo que no tengo conocimiento; si no me perdonas y Te apiadas de mí, me contaré entre los perdedores”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
A Return to the Story of the Son of Nuh and mentioning what transpired between Nuh and Allah concerning Him
This was a request for information and an inquiry from Nuh concerning the cirumstances of his son's drowning.
فَقَالَ رَبِّ إِنَّ ابُنِى مِنْ أَهْلِى
(and said, "O my Lord! Verily, my son is of…
A Return to the Story of the Son of Nuh and mentioning what transpired between Nuh and Allah concerning Him
This was a request for information and an i…