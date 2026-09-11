Húd 11:46 قال يا نوح انه ليس من اهلك انه عمل غير صالح فلا تسالن ما ليس لك به علم اني اعظك ان تكون من الجاهلين ٤٦
Página 227 · Juz 12
قَالَ
يَٰنُوحُ
إِنَّهُۥ
لَيۡسَ
مِنۡ
أَهۡلِكَۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
عَمَلٌ
غَيۡرُ
صَٰلِحٖۖ
فَلَا
تَسۡـَٔلۡنِ
مَا
لَيۡسَ
لَكَ
بِهِۦ
عِلۡمٌۖ
إِنِّيٓ
أَعِظُكَ
أَن
تَكُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡجَٰهِلِينَ
٤٦
Dijo [Dios a Noé]: “¡Oh, Noé! Él no era de [los que se salvarían de] tu familia, pues sus obras no eran rectas[1]; no Me cuestiones respecto aquello sobre lo que no tienes conocimiento. Te advierto para que no te cuentes entre los ignorantes”. 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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