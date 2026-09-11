Húd 11:50 والى عاد اخاهم هودا قال يا قوم اعبدوا الله ما لكم من الاه غيره ان انتم الا مفترون ٥٠
Página 227 · Juz 12
وَإِلَىٰ
عَادٍ
أَخَاهُمۡ
هُودٗاۚ
قَالَ
يَٰقَوۡمِ
ٱعۡبُدُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
مَا
لَكُم
مِّنۡ
إِلَٰهٍ
غَيۡرُهُۥٓۖ
إِنۡ
أَنتُمۡ
إِلَّا
مُفۡتَرُونَ
٥٠
Al pueblo de ‘Ad le envié [como Profeta] a su hermano Hud [quien les dijo]: “¡Oh, pueblo mío! Adoren solo a Dios, pues no existe otra divinidad salvo Él; ustedes no hacen más que inventar mentiras [acerca de Dios al asociarle divinidades].
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Story of Prophet Hud and the People of `Ad
Allah, the Exalted, says,
و
(And) This is an introductory to what is implied: "Verily, We sent."
إِلَى عَادٍ أَخَاهُمْ هُودًا
(to the `Ad (people) their brother Hud.) Hud came to them commanding them to worship Allah alone, without any associates. He forba…
The Story of Prophet Hud and the People of `Ad
Allah, the Exalted, says,
و
(And) This is an introductory to what is implied: "Verily, We sent."
إِلَى عَ…