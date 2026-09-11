Húd 11:52 ويا قوم استغفروا ربكم ثم توبوا اليه يرسل السماء عليكم مدرارا ويزدكم قوة الى قوتكم ولا تتولوا مجرمين ٥٢
Página 227 · Juz 12
وَيَٰقَوۡمِ
ٱسۡتَغۡفِرُواْ
رَبَّكُمۡ
ثُمَّ
تُوبُوٓاْ
إِلَيۡهِ
يُرۡسِلِ
ٱلسَّمَآءَ
عَلَيۡكُم
مِّدۡرَارٗا
وَيَزِدۡكُمۡ
قُوَّةً
إِلَىٰ
قُوَّتِكُمۡ
وَلَا
تَتَوَلَّوۡاْ
مُجۡرِمِينَ
٥٢
¡Oh, pueblo mío! Pidan perdón a su Señor y arrepiéntanse, que Él les enviará del cielo lluvias benditas, aumentará su fortaleza y multiplicará su poderío. No den la espalda como los criminales”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Story of Prophet Hud and the People of `Ad
Allah, the Exalted, says,
و
(And) This is an introductory to what is implied: "Verily, We sent."
إِلَى عَادٍ أَخَاهُمْ هُودًا
(to the `Ad (people) their brother Hud.) Hud came to them commanding them to worship Allah alone, without any associates. He forba…
The Story of Prophet Hud and the People of `Ad
Allah, the Exalted, says,
و
(And) This is an introductory to what is implied: "Verily, We sent."
إِلَى عَ…