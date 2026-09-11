Húd 11:51 يا قوم لا اسالكم عليه اجرا ان اجري الا على الذي فطرني افلا تعقلون ٥١
Página 227 · Juz 12
يَٰقَوۡمِ
لَآ
أَسۡـَٔلُكُمۡ
عَلَيۡهِ
أَجۡرًاۖ
إِنۡ
أَجۡرِيَ
إِلَّا
عَلَى
ٱلَّذِي
فَطَرَنِيٓۚ
أَفَلَا
تَعۡقِلُونَ
٥١
¡Oh, pueblo mío! No les pido remuneración alguna a cambio [de trasmitirles el Mensaje], solo anhelo la recompensa de Quien me ha creado. ¿Es que no reflexionan?
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Story of Prophet Hud and the People of `Ad
Allah, the Exalted, says,
و
(And) This is an introductory to what is implied: "Verily, We sent."
إِلَى عَادٍ أَخَاهُمْ هُودًا
(to the `Ad (people) their brother Hud.) Hud came to them commanding them to worship Allah alone, without any associates. He forba…
The Story of Prophet Hud and the People of `Ad
Allah, the Exalted, says,
و
(And) This is an introductory to what is implied: "Verily, We sent."
إِلَى عَ…