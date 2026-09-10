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Al-Báqara 2:8 ومن الناس من يقول امنا بالله وباليوم الاخر وما هم بمومنين ٨

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وَمِنَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
مَن
يَقُولُ
ءَامَنَّا
بِٱللَّهِ
وَبِٱلۡيَوۡمِ
ٱلۡأٓخِرِ
وَمَا
هُم
بِمُؤۡمِنِينَ
٨
Entre las personas hay [hipócritas] que dicen: “Creemos en Dios y en el Día de la Resurrección”, pero no son creyentes.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Meaning of Nifaq

Nifaq means to show conformity - or agreement - and to conceal evil. Nifaq has several types: Nifaq in the creed that causes its people to reside in Hell for eternity, and Nifaq in deed, which is one of the major sins, as we will explain soon, Allah willing. Ibn Jurayj said of the hy

Meaning of Nifaq

Nifaq means to show conformity - or agreement - and to conceal evil. Nifaq has several types: Nifaq in the creed that causes its peopl

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