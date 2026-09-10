Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma

Al-Báqara 2:7 ختم الله على قلوبهم وعلى سمعهم وعلى ابصارهم غشاوة ولهم عذاب عظيم ٧

Página 3 · Juz 1

خَتَمَ
ٱللَّهُ
عَلَىٰ
قُلُوبِهِمۡ
وَعَلَىٰ
سَمۡعِهِمۡۖ
وَعَلَىٰٓ
أَبۡصَٰرِهِمۡ
غِشَٰوَةٞۖ
وَلَهُمۡ
عَذَابٌ
عَظِيمٞ
٧
Dios ha sellado sus corazones y sus oídos. Sobre sus ojos hay un velo y recibirán un castigo terrible [en el Infierno].
Continuar leyendo

Lee Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Meaning of Khatama

As-Suddi said that,

خَتَمَ اللَّهُ

(Khatama Allah) means, "Allah has sealed." Qatadah said that this Ayah means, "Shaytan controlled them when they obeyed him. Therefore, Allah sealed their hearts, hearing and sight, and they could neither see the guidance nor hear, comprehend or und

Meaning of Khatama

As-Suddi said that,

خَتَمَ اللَّهُ

(Khatama Allah) means, "Allah has sealed." Qatadah said that this Ayah means, "Shaytan controlled t

Más Tafsires
Notes placeholders