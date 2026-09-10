خَتَمَ
ٱللَّهُ
عَلَىٰ
قُلُوبِهِمۡ
وَعَلَىٰ
سَمۡعِهِمۡۖ
وَعَلَىٰٓ
أَبۡصَٰرِهِمۡ
غِشَٰوَةٞۖ
وَلَهُمۡ
عَذَابٌ
عَظِيمٞ
٧
Dios ha sellado sus corazones y sus oídos. Sobre sus ojos hay un velo y recibirán un castigo terrible [en el Infierno].
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
Meaning of Khatama
As-Suddi said that,
خَتَمَ اللَّهُ
(Khatama Allah) means, "Allah has sealed." Qatadah said that this Ayah means, "Shaytan controlled them when they obeyed him. Therefore, Allah sealed their hearts, hearing and sight, and they could neither see the guidance nor hear, comprehend or und…
Meaning of Khatama
As-Suddi said that,
خَتَمَ اللَّهُ
(Khatama Allah) means, "Allah has sealed." Qatadah said that this Ayah means, "Shaytan controlled t…