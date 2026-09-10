إِنَّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
سَوَآءٌ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
ءَأَنذَرۡتَهُمۡ
أَمۡ
لَمۡ
تُنذِرۡهُمۡ
لَا
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
٦
A los que niegan la verdad les da lo mismo que les adviertas o no, no creerán.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
Allah said,
إِنَّ الَّذِينَ كَفَرُواْ
(Verily, those who disbelieve) meaning, covered the truth and hid it. Since Allah has written that they would do so, it does not matter if you (O Muhammad) warn them or not, they would still have disbelieved in what you were sent with. Similarly, Allah said,
إِن…
Allah said,
إِنَّ الَّذِينَ كَفَرُواْ
(Verily, those who disbelieve) meaning, covered the truth and hid it. Since Allah has written that they would do…