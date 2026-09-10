أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
عَلَىٰ
هُدٗى
مِّن
رَّبِّهِمۡۖ
وَأُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
هُمُ
ٱلۡمُفۡلِحُونَ
٥
Ésos son los que están en la guía de su Señor y serán los bienaventurados.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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