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Al-Báqara 2:5 اولايك على هدى من ربهم واولايك هم المفلحون ٥

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أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
عَلَىٰ
هُدٗى
مِّن
رَّبِّهِمۡۖ
وَأُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
هُمُ
ٱلۡمُفۡلِحُونَ
٥
Ésos son los que están en la guía de su Señor y serán los bienaventurados.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Guidance and Success are awarded to the Believers

Allah said,

أُوْلَـئِكَ

(They are) refers to those who believe in the Unseen, establish the prayer, spend from what Allah has granted them, believe in what Allah has revealed to the Messenger and the Messengers before him, believe in the Hereafter with

Guidance and Success are awarded to the Believers

Allah said,

أُوْلَـئِكَ

(They are) refers to those who believe in the Unseen, establish the prayer, sp

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