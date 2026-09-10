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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Which was revealed in Al-Madina
Virtues of Surat Al-Baqarah
The Virtues of Surat Al-Baqarah
In Musnad Ahmad, Sahih Muslim, At-Tirmidhi and An-Nasa'i, it is recorded that Abu Hurayrah said that the Prophet ﷺ said,
«لَا تَجْعَلُوا بُيُوتَكُمْ قُبُورًا فَإِنَّ الْبَيْتَ الَّذِي تُقْرَأُ فِيهِ سُورَةُ الْبَ…
Which was revealed in Al-Madina
Virtues of Surat Al-Baqarah
The Virtues of Surat Al-Baqarah
In Musnad Ahmad, Sahih Muslim, At-Tirmidhi and An-Nasa'i, it…