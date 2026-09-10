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Al-Báqara 2:1 الم ١

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الٓمٓ
١
Álif. Lam. Mim[1]. 1
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Which was revealed in Al-Madina

Virtues of Surat Al-Baqarah

The Virtues of Surat Al-Baqarah

In Musnad Ahmad, Sahih Muslim, At-Tirmidhi and An-Nasa'i, it is recorded that Abu Hurayrah said that the Prophet ﷺ said,

«لَا تَجْعَلُوا بُيُوتَكُمْ قُبُورًا فَإِنَّ الْبَيْتَ الَّذِي تُقْرَأُ فِيهِ سُورَةُ الْبَ

Which was revealed in Al-Madina

Virtues of Surat Al-Baqarah

The Virtues of Surat Al-Baqarah

In Musnad Ahmad, Sahih Muslim, At-Tirmidhi and An-Nasa'i, it

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