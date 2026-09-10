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Al-Báqara 2:2 ذالك الكتاب لا ريب فيه هدى للمتقين ٢

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ذَٰلِكَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبُ
لَا
رَيۡبَۛ
فِيهِۛ
هُدٗى
لِّلۡمُتَّقِينَ
٢
Este es el Libro del cual no hay duda, es guía para los que son conscientes de Dios y Le temen devocionalmente,
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

There is no Doubt in the Qur'an

The Book, is the Qur'an, and Rayb means doubt. As-Suddi said that Abu Malik and Abu Salih narrated from Ibn `Abbas, and Murrah Al-Hamadani narrated from Ibn Mas`ud and several other Companions of the Messenger of Allah ﷺ that,

لاَ رَيْبَ فِيهِ

(In which there is no Rayb)

There is no Doubt in the Qur'an

The Book, is the Qur'an, and Rayb means doubt. As-Suddi said that Abu Malik and Abu Salih narrated from Ibn `Abbas, and

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