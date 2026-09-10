ذَٰلِكَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبُ
لَا
رَيۡبَۛ
فِيهِۛ
هُدٗى
لِّلۡمُتَّقِينَ
٢
Este es el Libro del cual no hay duda, es guía para los que son conscientes de Dios y Le temen devocionalmente,
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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There is no Doubt in the Qur'an
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There is no Doubt in the Qur'an
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