ٱلَّذِينَ
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
بِٱلۡغَيۡبِ
وَيُقِيمُونَ
ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ
وَمِمَّا
رَزَقۡنَٰهُمۡ
يُنفِقُونَ
٣
los que creen en lo oculto, practican la oración, dan caridad de lo que les he provisto,
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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