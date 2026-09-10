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Al-Báqara 2:3 الذين يومنون بالغيب ويقيمون الصلاة ومما رزقناهم ينفقون ٣

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ٱلَّذِينَ
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
بِٱلۡغَيۡبِ
وَيُقِيمُونَ
ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ
وَمِمَّا
رَزَقۡنَٰهُمۡ
يُنفِقُونَ
٣
los que creen en lo oculto, practican la oración, dan caridad de lo que les he provisto,
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Meaning of Iman

Abu Ja`far Ar-Razi said that Al-`Ala' bin Al-Musayyib bin Rafi` narrated from Abu Ishaq that Abu Al-Ahwas said that `Abdullah said, "Iman is to trust.". `Ali bin Abi Talhah reported that Ibn `Abbas said,

يُؤْمِنُونَ

(who have faith) means they trust. Also, Ma`mar said that Az-Zuhri

The Meaning of Iman

Abu Ja`far Ar-Razi said that Al-`Ala' bin Al-Musayyib bin Rafi` narrated from Abu Ishaq that Abu Al-Ahwas said that `Abdullah said,

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