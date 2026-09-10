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Al-Báqara 2:4 والذين يومنون بما انزل اليك وما انزل من قبلك وبالاخرة هم يوقنون ٤

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وَٱلَّذِينَ
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
بِمَآ
أُنزِلَ
إِلَيۡكَ
وَمَآ
أُنزِلَ
مِن
قَبۡلِكَ
وَبِٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
هُمۡ
يُوقِنُونَ
٤
y creen en lo que te ha sido revelado [¡Oh, Mujámmad!] y en lo que fue revelado [originalmente a los profetas anteriores], y tienen certeza de la existencia de la otra vida.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Ibn `Abbas said that,

وَالَّذِينَ يُؤْمِنُونَ بِمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْكَ وَمَآ أُنزِلَ مِن قَبْلِكَ

(And who have faith in what is revealed to you and in what was revealed before you.) means, "They believe in what Allah sent you with, and in what the previous Messengers were sent with, they do not disting

Ibn `Abbas said that,

وَالَّذِينَ يُؤْمِنُونَ بِمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْكَ وَمَآ أُنزِلَ مِن قَبْلِكَ

(And who have faith in what is revealed to you and in wh

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